APSU Soccer battles UT Martin to 1-1 draw at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – Ellie Dreas’ 50th-minute goal led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 1-1 draw against UT Martin Sunday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

With the result, Austin Peay (2-0-1) capped off a three-match, season-opening homestand unbeaten. The stretch of three-straight undefeated results marks the third under head coach Kim McGowan and is the first since three-straight draws late into the 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference season.

UT Martin (0-1-2) scored on its fourth shot of the evening in the 14th minute on an unassisted goal by Izzy Patterson. The Skyhawks held offensive momentum over the next few minutes, making APSU goalkeeper Lauryn Berry come up to coral a pair of shots before the 21st minute.

The Skyhawks held the result through the end of the first half, with reigning Ohio Valley Conference goalkeeper, Mac Titus, making four saved in 45 minutes.

Austin Peay State University scored on the first shot of the second half, with Lindsey McMahon heading the ball to Ellie Dreas, who tapped it in with her right foot, off a corner kick in the 50th minute.

Despite 13 combined shots between the two long-time rivals, the score stood one all through the final 40 minutes, resulting in the draw.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University has opened the season unbeaten through its first three matches for the first time since 2022, where it went 0-0-3 to open the Kim McGowan Era of Governors soccer.

Lauryn Berry has continued to be an anchor for the APSU Govs through her first season as a starter. She has made 18 saves this season and commands a .900 save percentage.

Ellie Dreas’ 50th-minute score makes her the first Gov with multiple goals this season, as she scored the game-winner in the season opener against Western Kentucky, August 15th.

Lindsey McMahon registered her first assist of the season on Dreas’ score, marking the third of her career and first since August 27th, 2023.

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-15-3 all-time against UT martin and 3-8-2 against the m in Clarksville.

This is the first draw in the 22-year-old series against UTM since a 2-2 score, October 8th, 2017.

Austin Peay State University now is 1-1-1 all-time against UT Martin in nonconference play.

