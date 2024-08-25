Marsha Blackburn Report: Visiting All 95 Tennessee Counties

Washington, D.C. – For the sixth year in a row, I have officially visited all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. During my tour, I met with elected officials, law enforcement officers, small business owners, educators, farmers, manufacturers, and community leaders to discuss the Volunteer State’s most pressing issues and continued development.

It is always exciting to hear about the ways the Volunteer State continues to grow and attract families from all over the nation. Across the state, Tennesseans shared their concerns about high prices and the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration’s wide-open border.

It is clear Tennesseans want a secure border, lower prices, and safer communities. It is an honor to represent Tennessee as the state reaches new heights in growth and development. Learn more about my 95 County Tour here.

Since her very first day in office, Vice President Kamala Harris – President Joe Biden’s designated Border Czar – has refused to take the national security and safety crisis at our southern border seriously. The Biden-Harris administration has presided over more than 10 million illegal border crossings and has released nearly 100 individuals on the terrorist watchlist into our country. Vice President Harris can run, but she cannot hide from her disastrous record that has killed countless innocent Americans. I introduced a resolution endorsed by law enforcement and border officials condemning Vice President Kamala Harris’ failure to secure the border in her role as Border Czar. Read more here.

Tennesseans know a thing or two about the positive impact that music tourism has on the economy and culture. The Volunteer State is proud to be home to so many iconic musical landmarks for tourists to enjoy – from Graceland in Memphis to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol. The bipartisan American Music Tourism Act passed the Senate Commerce Committee and would promote music tourism’s fast-growing industry and ensure fans from all over the world can celebrate the rich history of music for generations to come.

