Gary Vaynerchuk’s New Kids’ Book Teaches Empathy and Balance Through Dual Perspectives

New York, NY – Here’s good news for many parents: Teaching kids to look at both sides of an issue can be easier and more delightful than they realize.

That’s because there’s now a unique two-in-one flip-picture book format that helps readers see how different the world looks from another point of view. Start the book from the front and readers will learn about Eager Eagle’s day. Flip it over, and readers will see the same story from Patient Pig’s perspective.

About the Book

By New York Times bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and creator of VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk, this engaging picture book titled “Meet Me In The Middle,” delves into the emotional elements essential for nurturing children’s empathy, a crucial skill for their future success.

It’s based on Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends, a contemporary entertainment company developed around 283 unique characters, imagined, created, and drawn by the author to foster a movement of kindness and accountability by inspiring creativity, self-discovery, and personal growth. They symbolize traits that can be key to success and happiness in today’s world.

“I have been thinking about these characters and how to bring their traits and characteristics to the world for years,” said Vaynerchuk. “I am incredibly excited to introduce Eager Eagle and Patient Pig to new generations through this VeeFriends book. This isn’t just about storytelling; it’s about injecting a dose of patience and eagerness into the hearts of the newest generation. There’s balance in meeting in the middle.”

“Gary Vaynerchuk has long been teaching entrepreneurs that success doesn’t just come from ‘beating the competition,’” said David Linker, Editorial Director at HarperCollins Children’s Books. “Success comes from understanding, from empathy, and more often than not, from teamwork. Meet Me in the Middle shows one story from two sides and teaches kids fundamental values about getting ahead in life. Any parent who wants to set their children on the path to true success will love having this book as part of their family’s library.”

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines stories, games, events, collectibles, and technology to build a community around a movement of kindness and accountability. The company’s mission is to scale 283 unique VeeFriends characters and their attributes to create a better world. These characters foster a sense of community and inspire creativity, self-discovery, accountability, and personal growth.

About the Author

Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the Internet and described as one of the most forward thinkers in business.

Learn More

For further information, or to order the book, visit VeeFriends.com and HarperCollins.com.