Clarksville Police report Billy Dunlop Park Closed Amid Search for Missing Child in West Fork Red River

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:46pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to assist Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Montgomery County EMS in a water rescue at Billy Dunlop Park. A father reported that his 12-year-old son was missing and was last seen in the river.

Information is limited at this time, and as a precaution, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway are temporarily closed until further notice.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.