Nashville Sounds stun Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 10-0

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (66-59, 28-22) bid farewell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (60-64, 25-24) for the 2024 season in a very ungracious way, thumping the visitors 10-0 on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The night was full of highlights for the Sounds, who jumped ahead in the first inning and did not look back. Vinny Capra singled and moved into scoring position after Christian Arroyo’s double down the right-field line.

After Jacksonville walked Tyler Black to load the bases, Francisco Mejía took four pitches out of the zone to force in the game’s first run. In the second inning, a Carlos Rodrigeuz triple and Arroyo sacrifice fly pushed Nashville’s lead to 3-0, with all three tallies being charged to Jacksonville starter Luarbert Arias (5-6).

Mejía wasn’t done at the dish, as the Sounds backstop crushed a two-run homer over The Band Box and into the putt putt course. His blast was his ninth of the season and made it 5-0 in the third. In the sixth, Capra helped his club really put the game out of reach with a grand slam. His blast just cleared the wall in left field to clear the bases. Owen Miller tacked on another run with a single to score Brewer Hicklen in the seventh, making it a 10-run performance for the offense.

After a few rough outings, Chad Patrick (12-1) was superb throughout. The right-hander piled up eight strikeouts, including striking out the side in the third inning. He scattered four hits through six scoreless innings, picking up his eighth quality start of the season and his league-leading 12th win. The trifecta of Kevin Herget, Taylor Clarke, and Elvis Peguero handled the Jumbo Shrimp with ease the rest of the way, allowing three hits over the final three innings in the victory.

Though the Sounds only outhit Jacksonville by one (8-7), the knocks came in clutch spots. Capra, Mejía and Miller each had multiple hits, while Rodriguez reached three times from a hit and two walks. The Sounds earned nine free passes while not giving up any in the contest.

The Sounds travel to Charlotte to take on the White Sox affiliate Knights. Right-hander Logan Henderson (1-2, 3.29) will start in the series opener. Charlotte’s starter is to be announced. The first pitch is set for 5:35pm central at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K) picked up his league-leading 12 th win in his eighth quality start on Sunday. He is the first Sounds starter since Caleb Boushley in 2022 to have a dozen wins in a season. Patrick also leads the league in ERA (3.02), WHIP (1.13) and win percentage (.923).

Vinny Capra's grand slam was his first as a Sound and second in his career. His only other grand slam came on August 28th, 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire vs. Binghamton.

Francisco Mejía’s home run was his fourth this month. He is batting .346 (18-for-52) with eight RBI and a 1.047 OPS in 15 August games.

Carlos Rodriguez (1-for-3, 2 R, 3B, 2 BB) extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a triple. Since the streak began on August 11th, he is batting .378 (14-for-37) with seven walks, a .477 OBP, and 1.018 OPS.

After taking the series 4-2, the Sounds move to 37-28 all-time and 16-8 in Nashville against Jacksonville since joining the International League in 2021.

