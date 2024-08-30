APSU Cross Country teams do well at Belmont Opener

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s men’s and women’s cross-country team competed in the Belmont Opener, Friday, at Percy Warner Park. It was highlighted by Shaye Foster’s personal best 19th-place finish.

“Today’s race was a great opportunity to see where everyone’s fitness is,” said assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “I’m satisfied with where we are, knowing we’ve got nine weeks of hard training ahead of us.”

The women kicked the race off with Shaye Foster leading the way and finishing 19th, with a personal best 5K time of 19:24.1. She was closely followed by Ashley Doyle, who finished 20th with a time of 19:26.8.

The men followed thirty minutes later, and were led by junior Lucas Bales, who finished with a time of 17:28.1.

The APSU Govs return to action in two weeks, September 13th, when they head to Huntsville, Alabama for the Southern Showcase, hosted by Jacksonville State.