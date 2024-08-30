Clarksville Honors America’s 250th with Theatrical Tribute to Revolutionary Thinkers

Clarksville, TN – Americans everywhere, Tennesseans included, and Middle-Tennesseans in particular, are about to launch an entertaining and educational program that celebrates our nation’s 250th birthday, the Semiquincentennial.

This two-year celebration will kick off with a dramatic, thematic performance on the Mabry stage on the Austin Peay State University campus on September 11th, 2024, at 4:00pm when colonial thinkers John Adams and Mercy Otis Warren offer a stirring and enlightening discussion about the evolution of democratic thought and how such thinking set the stage for the American Revolution.

This performance will feature local actors Glen Baggett as John Adams and Christine Bridwell as Mercy Otis Warren. John Adams, of course, became the second president of the United States, and Mercy Otis Warren was a prominent female intellectual, who later wrote an excellent history of the Revolutionary War.

Glen Baggett is a leading member of the Valentine Sevier Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Christine Bridwell is active in the William Edmiston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Both of these patriotic organizations are based in Clarksville.

This theatrical performance will be the first of 12 that will be offered over the course of the coming four semesters to tell the heroic history of the United States under the title of “The Road to 250: America’s Story.”

All performances are free and open to the public.