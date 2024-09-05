APSU Soccer falls to Ball State at home, 2-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team scored a goal seconds into the second half, but it was not enough as the Governors dropped a 2-1 decision to Ball State Thursday at Morgan Brothers Field.

Ball State (3-2) scored on their fourth shot of the afternoon off a shot by BSU’s Rachel Avery from distance to break the ice. The Cardinals then extended the advantage in the 22nd minute with a score from Delaney Caldwell.

The two sides traded attempts to no avail in the remaining 23 minutes, as Ball State took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Austin Peay (2-3-1) got on the board 44 seconds into the second half, with Vivian Burke tapping the ball in among a conglomerate of players, with Alec Baumgardt dishing the ball to her during the play.

After the APSU Govs’ goal, Ball State tallied each of the final 10 shots of the match but was unable to again extend the lead, resulting in the 2-1 final.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University falls to 2-3-1 on the season and 0-2 all-time against Ball State.

The Governors fell to 2-2 on Thursday’s this season.

Vivian Bruke netted her first-career goal in the loss.

Alec Baumgardt tallied her second assist of the season and seventh of her career in the decision.

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is back in action next Thursday when they host Southern Indiana for a 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

