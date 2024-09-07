F2CON 2024 Kicks Off with Gaming Excitement in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – F2CON, Clarksville’s highly anticipated annual gaming convention, opened its doors on Friday night at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, kicking off a weekend packed with competitive and casual gaming. For the first time in the event’s history, the convention began on a Friday evening at 7:00pm, drawing hundreds of gamers and spectators from across the region.

Hosted by CDE Lightband and Visit Clarksville, F2CON, which began in 2018, has quickly grown into a staple event for the local gaming community. This year’s convention features an impressive $10,000 total prize pool, drawing competitive gamers from across the country. Registration for the competitive tournaments is set at $50.00, with an additional $5.00 fee per game. Casual gamers can enjoy the weekend for a flat rate of $15.00.

This year’s featured tournaments include fan favorites such as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Guilty Gear. For younger attendees and those looking for more casual competition, there are tournaments in Multiversus, Dragon Ball Z, Overcooked 2, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 for players aged 16 and under.

“Kids can be competitive and compete with somebody in their own age group. That is so that they are not competing against adults. But if they want to, they can compete against adults of all ages in casual tournaments,” Michalenko stated.

“This year, we’re featuring a Tennessee Valley Invitational. It’s the first year that we’re doing it. It is East Tennessee versus West Tennessee meeting in the middle with a massive trophy up for grabs,” said Keith Michalenko with CDE Lightband. “It’s a three vs. three team, and they will compete for the trophy. It will be a Tekken 8 event.”

One of the highlights of F2CON is the showcase of CDE Lightband’s cutting-edge internet technology. This year, CDE is providing a blazing 100-gig connection for the event, a significant leap from the 10-gig capacity in the convention’s early years. Last year’s 40-gig setup ensured smooth and lag-free gaming, but this year’s unprecedented speed promises to make gameplay even more seamless.

“CDE has been doing this for five years now. It gets all the gamers out here and gives us a chance to give back to the community,” said Brian Taylor, CDE Lightband General manager. “Another reason is to highlight our fiber fast internet. I don’t think anybody can touch our speed. I mean, it’s fast. We guarantee that speed for you.”

“We want F2Con to offer something for everyone, whether they’re serious competitors or just here to have a good time,” Christy Batts with CDE Lightband said. “Our goal is to create a fun, community-centered event that showcases what Clarksville has to offer while encouraging gamers from outside the area to visit and enjoy our city.”

Beyond the tournaments, the convention offers a range of activities for casual gamers, including open play areas and a vendor section featuring the latest in gaming gear and merchandise. Between matches, attendees can explore the booths, socialize, and immerse themselves in the vibrant gaming culture.

“We are hosting our annual F2CON gaming event. It’s a great way for a CDE Lightband to show off the power of our Gigabit internet services and a fun way for folks to come into Clarksville and play video games and win prizes,” stated Bates. “We’re just excited to be able to provide this for the community, promote CDE Lightband, and do some fun stuff with the community.”

F2CON promises to deliver an unforgettable weekend, combining top-tier gaming competitions with CDE Lightband’s ultra-fast internet for a truly electrifying experience. Whether you’re here to compete for top honors or simply enjoy a weekend of video games and camaraderie, F2CON has something for everyone.

“We get the youth and young kids out here playing the games, and then whatever money we make from this ends up returning to the community. Earlier this evening, we donated a $500.00 check to the Stem Academy. So this is all about giving back to the community,” Taylor stated.

The event continues through Sunday, so there’s still time to join the action and make the most of this exciting weekend in Clarksville.

Photo Gallery