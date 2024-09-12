APSU Soccer, Southern Indiana Battle to Scoreless Stalemate Amid Rainy Conditions

Clarksville, TN – Lauryn Berry tallied five saves in her second-career shutout, pacing the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team in a scoreless draw against Southern Indiana, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (2-3-2) tallied 11 shots and five on net in the scoreless decision, led by Lindsey McMahon’s four attempts on the day.

On the other end of the pitch, Southern Indiana (0-6-2) tallied 13 shots, with five on frame. USI split time between goalkeepers, with Zoe Lintner – who played all 45 second-half minutes – earning all four goalkeeper saves on the night, with the Screaming Eagles also earning a team save in the 49th minute.

USI out-shot theAPSU Govs 5-0 in the opening half, with Berry coming up with a pair of saves to keep the match scoreless.

However, APSU tallied the first three attempts of the second half, with the first coming off the right foot of Paige Chrustowski.

Despite late attempts by both teams, including a Governors attempt in the dying moments off a free kick, the two sides both earned their second draw of the season in scoreless fashion.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University finishes nonconference play 2-3-2.

The shutout is Austin Peay State University’s second of the season and first since earning a 1-0 win against Chattanooga, August 22nd, in the second match of the season.

Lindsey McMahon led APSU with a career-high four shots.

Lauryn Berry, Alec Baumgardt, Paige Myers, and Vivian Burke all led the team with a full, 90 minutes played.

Lauryn Berry’s five saves are tied for her fourth-most in a match this season.

Berry has gone the distance in every game this season, having played 630 minutes between the pipes thus far.

The APSU Govs are 2-2-1 in matches played on Thursday this season.

Austin Peay State University now is 2-1-2 at Morgan Brothers Field

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Atlantic Sun Conference play awaits the Austin Peay State University soccer team next week. Austin Peay State University faces Bellarmine in a September 17th 6:00pm CT match in Louisville Kentucky for the conference opener.