Senator Marsha Blackburn Calls for Border Security Following Tennessee Woman’s Death by Illegal Immigrant

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) slammed the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration for allegedly allowing an illegal alien into our country who murdered a woman in Tennessee.

Until we secure our border, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. The Biden-Harris immigration policies are claiming lives every single day.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Admin Reportedly Let in an Illegal That Murdered a Woman in Cleveland

“The accused murderer of a 25-year-old woman in Cleveland, Tennessee, is an illegal alien, someone who came in this country on the CBP One App. You’ve heard me talk about this because it is another of those components that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration is using trying to make illegal aliens legal. This absolutely has to stop. This is why it is imperative that we close the border.” – Senator Blackburn.

Background

A 25-year-old woman in Cleveland, Tennessee, was murdered over the weekend. NewsNation is now reporting that law enforcement has arrested a suspect in the murder who is an illegal alien that was let into our country under the Biden-Harris CBP One App in August 2023.