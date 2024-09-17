Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf at The Velvet with Three Top-Four Finishers, Jillian Breedlove Leads with Runner-Up

Paducah, KY – Led by a runner-up finish from Jillian Breedlove and top-four finishes from Erica Scutt and Kaley Campbell, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a team score of 897 and won Murray State’s The Velvet by 21 strokes, Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,030-yard Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University finished 21 shots ahead of second-place UNC Asheville and was 28 shots ahead of third-place Belmont while being the only team in the field to shoot under 900. Northern Iowa and Murray State rounded out the top five with scores of 936 and 938, respectively.

The Governors’ first win of the season marked their 11th team victory under head coach Jessica Combs.

Breedlove carded a four-over 76 in the final round to shoot four-over 220 for the tournament and post a career-best second-place finish. Erica Scutt fired an even-par 72 – the best round of the day by a Gov – and finished in third place with a three-round score of six-over 222.

Kaley Campbell was the final Governor in the top four, shooting a five-over 77 to finish the event in fourth place with a score of seven-over 223.

Austin Peay State University’s final counting score came from Abby Hirtzel, who shot a four-over 76 and finished tied for 17th with a score of 234. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Maggie Glass shot an 81 in the third round and finished tied for 30th with a score of 239.

Abby Jimenez, who was making her collegiate debut and playing as an individual, posted a 90 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 55th with a score of 248. Finally, Autumn Spencer, who also played as an individual, shot an 81 and finished tied for 68th with a score of 253.

Final Results

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action when it tees off at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational, September 23rd-24th, at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.