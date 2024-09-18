Austin Peay State University Football Gears Up for Future Govs and Community Heroes Day with Exciting Fan Experience

Clarksville, TN – Preparing for Saturday’s matchup between the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Austin Peay State University Athletics has announced ways fans can amplify their fan experience in Stacheville.

Future Govs and Community Heroes

Help us FILL THE FORT and welcome all future Govs and community heroes!

Gameday Sponsor- Domino’s

Domino’s of Clarksville is the official sponsor of Saturday’s game. Upon entrance to Fortera, fans will receive FREE bags courtesy of Domino’s while supplies last.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s tailgate theme is Superheroes, and fans are encouraged to dress up or decorate their tailgate spot to match the theme.

The best tailgate spot will win an exclusive tailgate prize! Governors fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 2:00pm. At 4:00pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the evening.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Kelly’s Big Burger, Kadi’s Tacos, Janae’s Italian Ice, Windy City Vibes, and different activities, including a Junior Govs Zone.

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 3:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120.00!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and Other Info