Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 19th – 23rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming weekend for Clarksville-Montgomery County promises mostly sunny and warm conditions with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Patchy fog is expected in the mornings, but skies will remain clear during the day.

Calm winds and clear nights will create pleasant evenings with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s. Overall, a great weekend for outdoor activities.

Expect sunny skies Thursday with a high near 90°F after some areas of morning fog clear by 9L99am. Winds will be calm, becoming light out of the northeast by the afternoon.

Thursday night, we will see patchy fog return after 2:00am, with mostly clear skies and a low of around 63°F.

After early Friday morning fog burns off by 8:00am, sunshine will prevail, and temperatures will climb to 92°F. Calm winds will shift west in the afternoon at about 5 mph.

It will remain mostly clear Friday night, with some patchy fog developing after 5:00am. The low will be around 65°F, and light winds will become calm.

Saturday will start with patchy fog before 8:00am, followed by sunshine and a high near 92°F. Calm winds will turn west-southwest at 5 mph during the afternoon.

There will be partly cloudy skies Saturday night with a low of 66°F.

Winds will remain light and variable Saturday night, becoming calm overnight.

Mostly sunny skies continue Sunday, with a high near 91°F. Light winds will shift to the west at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring partly cloudy conditions with a low of around 66°F and calm winds.

As the new week begins Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with a slightly cooler high of 88°F.

There is a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Monday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 63°F.

Enjoy the sunny days and mild nights, but keep an eye out for patchy fog in the mornings and the slight chance of rain as we head into the new week.