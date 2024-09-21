Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting Near Governors Square Mall, No Injuries Reported

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at approximately 10:47am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a shooting at Governors Square Mall.

Initial reports were that the shooting occurred inside the mall, but witnesses stated that it happened on the Perimeter road.

There have been no reported injuries and more information will be released when available. This is still an ongoing investigation and not an active shooter situation.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.