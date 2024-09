Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle (motorcycle) crash on Tobacco Road near Hadley Road. The 911 call came in at approximately 2:32am after friends located the motorcyclist.

It appears the motorcyclist ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his name will not be released until CPD can verify that the next of kin notifications have been made.