Clarksville Police Respond to Overnight Shooting, Victim Airlifted to Nashville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to an address on McGraw Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting that already occurred. The call came in at approximately 12:30am and located a male who had been shot three times.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim and he was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter. The victim is listed in critical condition. Detectives along with the crime scene unit responded and this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.