Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Ready for Challenging 2024-25 Nonconference Run with Tennessee, Butler, Jacksonville Classic

Clarksville, TN – The schedule is here. Basketball is just around the corner. Austin Peay State University (APSU) head basketball coach Corey Gipson has announced the Governors’ 2024-25 nonconference schedule featuring four home games on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, a pair of Power Four foes, and the multiple historic rivalries.

Gipson and the Governors open the second season in F&M Bank Arena against Union (November 4th), marking the 67th all-time meeting between the old Volunteer State Athletic Conference rivals, and the first since 1974. The game against the Bulldogs follows the women’s season opener against Bethel.

Austin Peay State University then travels to take on Butler (November 8th) at Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, for the first time since 1989 when the Govs claimed a 63-60 win in Indiana’s Basketball Cathedral.

The APSU Govs return home for an in-state clash with Chattanooga (November 11th) for the first of two games in this season’s ASUN Conference-Southern Conference Alliance.

After facing the Mocs, the Govs travel east to Knoxville for a Sunday showdown with Tennessee (November 17th), who advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight for just the second time in program history last season. The Govs’ matchup with the Vols marks the 11th in program history and just the third since 2011 – when APSU earned its fifth and most-recent win against a current Southeastern Conference etam with a 74-70 victory in Knoxville.

After a pair of games in the home state, APSU travels to the Bluegrass State where it faces Morehead State (November 20th) in a battle between the former Ohio Valley Conference rivals.

APSU then prepares for the two-game, 2024 Jacksonville Classic (November 26th-27th) at Flagler Gymnasium on the campus of Flagler University in St. Augustine, Florida.

The Jacksonville Classic is comprised of six teams – Rhode Island, UT Arlington, Detroit Mercy, Tulsa, and Georgia State – in addition to the Govs. The bracket, opponents, TV information, and more will be announced at a later date.

The month of November concludes with a trip back to Eastern Tennessee, where Austin Peay State University takes on East Tennessee State (November 30th), before playing the second and final game of the ASUN-SoCon Alliance at Samford (December 8th).

Austin Peay State University returns to Clarksville for to take on Southern Illinois (December 14th) before traveling to Ohio (December 18th) to face the Bobcats.



Another SEC foe awaits the APSU Govs in the Music City, when they take on Vanderbilt (December 21st) in Memorial Gymnasium. APSU’s two wins against the Commodores are its most against an SEC program.



The nonconference schedule concludes on the home hardwood, when Austin Peay State University host Brescia (December 29th).



All Austin Peay State University home games, and select road games, will be streamed on ESPN+. Game times for the 2024-25 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2024-25 APSU Govs Notes

Looking Back: Austin Peay State University is 198-232 all-time against the 2024-25 nonconference schedule, with its most wins (56) and games played (106) against a single opponent being Morehead State.

A Historic Perspective: When you add the 18-game Atlantic Sun Conference Schedule, the Govs are 353-356 all-time against their upcoming 2024-25 slate.

We Meet Again: Austin Peay State University plays three teams – Southern Illinois, Morehead State, and Ohio – that it faced during last season’s nonconference slate. The Govs’ only loss against that trio came to Morehead State.

Power Four Stunners: Throughout its program history, the Governors have 13 wins against teams currently in Power Four conferences – consisting of the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conferences – with its most wins against a single league being its five against the SEC. APSU’s last win against the Power Four came in a 74-70 victory against Tennessee, December 10th, 2011, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Protecting Home Court: The Govs led the ASUN Conference and tied the program-record 14 home wins last season, including tying a league-best mark with nine home wins against ASUN opposition. This season, APSU will host 13 games at F&M Bank Arena during the regular season, with four coming in nonconference play.

Coach Gipson, Season Two: Gipson orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in program history and the best in the Atlantic Sun Conference during his first year at the helm of his alma mater with 19 wins in 2023-24. The 10-win improvement was the second-best in the Governors’ Division I Era – dating back to 1963 – while the 19 victories are tied for the most by a head coach in their inaugural season. Gipson agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season in July.

Run It Back: Six Governors, consisting of five letterwinners, return from last year’s team. That group is highlighted by 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Sai Witt. The five returning letterwinners accounted for 32.0% of APSU’s points last season.

Reloaded Roster: The 94th roster in program history welcomes six veteran newcomers and a trio of freshmen to Clarksville. The six veterans bring a combined 17 seasons, 418 games played, 303 starts, and 4,764 career points across the Division I, Division II and JUCO ranks of collegiate basketball.

Tickets

Anyone interested in being a season ticket holder can fill out a season ticket interest form HERE.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2024-25 season, follow the Austin Peay Sate University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.