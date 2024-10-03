Austin Peay State University Celebrates Extraordinary Military Alumni with 2024 Hall of Fame Induction

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced seven inductees into the APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame Class of 2024, to be honored during a reception and induction dinner on Friday, November 8th in the Morgan University Center ballroom.

The Governors Military Hall of Fame, established in 2022, is housed in the William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center, Tennessee’s largest military student center. It honors APSU alumni, living or deceased, who served in the U.S. military with records of extraordinary service or sacrifice and those who have demonstrated dedicated support and substantive contributions to the U.S. military and its veterans.

For its third year, the Military Hall of Fame is sponsored by Jack and Margie Turner.

The members of the third class of Austin Peay State University’s Military Hall of Fame include:

Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Anthony L. Alfred (’13)

Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Anthony L. Alfred is a distinguished U.S. Army veteran with a 30-year career. His leadership roles include division chief of the Attack Helicopter Training Division and command sergeant major at Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation Training Center. Alfred’s expertise spans aviation safety, training, and combat operations. He led an 800-kilometer ground assault convoy into Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His innovative leadership resulted in multiple unit awards, including the U.S. Army Aviation Logistics School Annual Safety Award. His personal achievements include graduating from the Air Assault Course with a 97.8% average and receiving nominations for the Army Aviation Association NCO of the Year after 26 years of service. He is a recipient of the Order of Saint Michael and the Draper Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ronald Bailey (’77)

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ronald Bailey, a 1977 Austin Peay State University graduate, had a distinguished 40-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was the first African American to command the 1st Marine Division, overseeing over 25,000 marines and sailors. As deputy commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations (PP&O) at Headquarters Marine Corps, he guided deployment plans and force – structure policies.

Bailey earned two master’s degrees during his service: one in business management from Webster University and another in national security strategy from the National War College. His numerous awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with combat V, and the Presidential Unit Citation. After retiring in 2017, Bailey served as vice president of external affairs at Austin Peay State University before joining the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) as vice president of industry development in 2020, focusing on workforce development and recruitment strategies.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Wanda Bruce Graham (’75)

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Wanda Bruce Graham, a 1975 Austin Peay State University graduate, had a distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Army. She held leadership roles, including commander of the Nashville Military Entrance Processing Station and commander of the Joint Military Postal Activity Atlantic. Graham earned numerous awards, including the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

After retiring in 2003, she continued her commitment to service through various veteran and community organizations. She served on the Tennessee State Veterans Home Board, as president of the Middle TN Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and on the board of directors for Operation Stand Down Tennessee. Graham is also active in local government, serving on the Williamson County Election Commission and volunteering with multiple community organizations, embodying the MOAA motto, “Never Stop Serving.”

The Late Staff Sergeant Rayburn S. Jackson (’37)

The late Staff Sgt. Rayburn Jackson served in World War II from 1941 to 1945. He began active service on July 12, 1941. He served in the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 32nd Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Division, 32nd Armed Regiment, 2nd Battalion, U.S. Army. Jackson received two Purple Hearts and a bronze oak-leaf cluster for wounds he received in action in the European Theater of Operations. He was wounded in Germany on November 3rd, 1944, and in Belgium on January 9th, 1945, during the Battle of the Bulge.

He received the Silver Star Medal on May 5th, 1945, for gallantry in action in Germany on April 18th, 1945 and the French Government presented him the Croix de Guerre on October 30th, 1945. Rayburn served two years in the Army stateside and two years overseas, holding the ranks of private, technical sergeant 4 (tank driver), sergeant (tank commander), and staff sergeant (platoon sergeant). He was discharged on August 14th, 1945.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Jerry V. Jones (’70)

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jerry V. Jones served over 24 years in the U.S. Army, holding various command and leadership positions in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. His distinguished military career earned him the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and several other U.S., NATO, and foreign military decorations. After retiring, Jones founded a consultancy specializing in strategic and tactical risk analysis for emergency preparedness and contingency operations.

He has applied his military expertise to work with DHS, FEMA, and the CDC on disaster recovery, bioterrorism preparedness, and pandemic response. Jones has also advised on national and international events, including the 2002 Winter Olympics. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in business administration and is married with four children.

Colonel (Ret.) Harold “Red” Roberts (’71, ’73)

Col. (Ret.) Harold “Red” Roberts (’71, ’73) served over 30 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, advancing from armor crewman to colonel. Commissioned as a field artillery officer in 1974, he held various leadership positions, including battery commander, installation commander, and chief of the 230th Army Liaison Team. Roberts deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2003-2004, serving as U.S. liaison officer to the International Security Assistance Force.

His career earned him numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, and NATO Medal. Roberts was inducted into the Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in 2024. He holds both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in health and physical education from Austin Peay State University. Throughout his service, Roberts demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to his country and fellow soldiers.

The Late Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Darol Walker

The late Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Darol Walker had a distinguished 21-year Army career, including two combat tours in Vietnam (1964-1965 and 1967-1968). As a light weapons infantry advisor, he earned a Bronze Star with “V” Device for heroically rescuing a wounded colleague under enemy fire. Walker’s expertise in combat tactics, training, and administration earned him multiple decorations, including a second Bronze Star and two Army Commendation Medals.

He served at West Point, training cadets in tactical field operations, and later served in ROTC programs at Middle Tennessee State University and Austin Peay State University. Upon retiring in 1976, he received the Meritorious Service Medal. His final efficiency report praised him as one of the most valuable NCOs in his rater’s 26 years of service, particularly noting his ability to interface between the Army and civilian populations. Walker’s career exemplified leadership, valor, and dedication to service.

Celebrating the Inductees

This year’s Military Hall of Fame celebration will begin with a reception on November 8th at 5:30pm in the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom, followed by a 6:00pm induction dinner. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased at www.alumni.apsu.edu/halloffame24. The Class of 2024 honorees will also be recognized at the Governors football game vs. Abilene Christian at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 9th at Fortera Stadium.

To learn about the APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame and past honorees, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/govsmilitaryhalloffame.

For questions about the Military Hall of Fame reception and induction dinner, contact the APSU Office of Alumni and Engagement at 931.221.7979 or alumni@apsu.edu.