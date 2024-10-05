Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 5th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing Intersection Improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

10/3 – 10/9, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Montgomery County – SR 237

Milling and paving areas of deteriorated pavement.

10/3, 9:00am – 2:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving at various locations from MM 0 – 8. there will be no work during school zone hours.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

10/3 – 10/9, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be a closure of the I-24 WB and I-40 WB ramps onto I-24 EB at Exit 53 for sign installation, milling, and paving operations. Detour signage onto I-440 will be in place.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

10/3 – 10/9 (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – SR 46

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations and pavement marking operations.

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

10/3 – 10/9, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items and for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40 (MM 149 – 152.8).

10/3 – 10/4, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for pavement markings. there will be brief ramp closures at Exit 152. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – SR 76

The repair of the bridge on SR 76 over CSX Railroad.

10/3 – 10/9, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the damaged beam and bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.