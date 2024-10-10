NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications Demo Achieves New Record

Pasadena, CA – NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration broke yet another record for laser communications this summer by sending a laser signal from Earth to NASA’s Psyche spacecraft about 290 million miles (460 million kilometers) away.

That’s the same distance between our planet and Mars when the two planets are farthest apart.

Soon after reaching that milestone on July 29th, the technology demonstration concluded the first phase of its operations since launching aboard Psyche on October 13th, 2023.

“The milestone is significant. Laser communication requires a very high level of precision, and before we launched with Psyche, we didn’t know how much performance degradation we would see at our farthest distances,” said Meera Srinivasan, the project’s operations lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “Now the techniques we use to track and point have been verified, confirming that optical communications can be a robust and transformative way to explore the solar system.”