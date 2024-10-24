Austin Peay State University Volleyball Hosts Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast in Key ASUN Weekend Matchups

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues Atlantic Sun Conference action as it hosts Stetson, Friday at 6:00pm, and Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday at 7:00pm, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors are coming off losses to Jacksonville and North Florida. Payton Deideseimer had 12 kills at Jacksonville, and Anna Rita had ten blocks against North Florida.

Stetson is coming off a 3-1 loss to North Alabama on October 20th. FGCU most recently defeated Central Arkansas, 3-1, on October 20th.

This will be the fourth meeting of the APSU Govs and the Hatters, with the Hatters leading the series, 2-1. The Governors and the Eagles will meet for the third time, with FGCU leading the series 2-0.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads Austin Peay State University with 59 blocks. Her 118 kills rank third on the team.

Tayler Baron’s 306 digs rank first on the team. Her 77 assists are third.

Sarah Carnathan paces APSU with 157 kills. Her 30 blocks are fourth on the team.

Payton Deidesheimer is second on the team with 140 kills and 41 blocks.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 268 assists, and her 21 service aces rank second. The freshman is third with 103 digs.

Maggie Duyos is second with 262 assists and 125 digs.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley on August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th in a four-set decision.

Inside The Series

Stetson

Series: Hatters lead, 2-1

Last Meeting: 3-1 Hatters win, October 14th, 2023, in DeLand.

Florida Gulf Coast

Series: Eagles lead, 2-0

Last Meeting: 3-0 Eagles win, October 13th, 2023, in Fort Myers

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts in-state rival Chattanooga for an October 29th 6:00pm game at the Winfield Dunn Center.