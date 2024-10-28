APSU Volleyball Set to Host Chattanooga in Tuesday Showdown at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts Chattanooga for a Tuesday 6:00pm matchup at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay is coming off of losses to Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast.

Chattanooga enters Tuesday’s contest after a 3-0 win at Samford on October 26th. They are 13-10 on their season and are 4-5 in Southern Conference play.

The Governors conclude their season’s home schedule this weekend as they host Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine, Friday and Saturday.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads Austin Peay State University with 68 blocks. Her 127 kills rank third on the team.

Tayler Baron’s 344 digs rank first on the team. Her 82 assists are third.

Sarah Carnathan paces the APSU Govs with 173 kills. Her 34 blocks are fourth on the team.

Payton Deidesheimer is second on the team with 153 kills and 43 blocks.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 297 assists and 23 service aces. The freshman is third with 111 digs.

Maggie Duyos is second with 287 assists and 135 digs.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for Austin Peay State University last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th in a four-set decision.

Inside The Series

Chattanooga

Series Record: Mocs lead, 4-1

Current Streak: Mocs W3

Last Meeting: 3-1 Mocs win, September 6th, 2023, in Chattanooga.