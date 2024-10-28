Hopkinsville Community College to hold Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions in November, December

Hopkinsville, KY – Registration for the spring 2025 semester is underway at Hopkinsville Community College. HCC will host several Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions in November and December for both current and new students, including a Saturday session on November 2nd. – Registration for the spring 2025 semester is underway at Hopkinsville Community College. HCC will host several Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions in November and December for both current and new students, including a Saturday session on November 2nd.

Pathfinder Day sessions will all be held in the Administration Building on the Hopkinsville Campus.

Session dates are:

Saturday, November 2nd, 9:00am-11:00am

Monday, November 11th, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Tuesday, November 19th, 12:00pm-2:00pm

Tuesday, December 3rd, 11:00am-1:00pm

Wednesday, December 18th, 9:00am-3:00pm

Students will be able to meet with an advisor on-site to register in classes. Staff from financial aid, admissions, records, and student billing will be available to ensure students have completed all enrollment tasks for a successful spring semester start.

Staff will also help connect students with campus clubs and organizations, tutoring services, and other resources to help them be successful in the classroom.

No appointment is required to attend Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions. Classes begin January 13th, 2025.

Students who register in a minimum of 6 credit hours will be entered to win prizes provided by the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation.

Enroll by Wednesday, October 30th, 4:30pm, and be entered to win a charging backpack and portable charger. Drawing will be held Thursday, October 31st, 8:30am.

Enroll by Friday, November 29th, 4:30pm, and be entered to win a Bose portable speaker. Drawing will be held on Monday, December 2nd, 8:30am.

Enroll by Wednesday, December 18th, 4:30pm, and be entered to win a laptop. Drawing will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 8:30am.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.