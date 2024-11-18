Austin Peay State University Cheerleaders Excel in Honors and Leadership Programs

Clarksville, TN – Anneliese Joyner and Belle Schmidt are reaching new heights as members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) cheerleading team while pursuing academic excellence through the Honors and President’s Emerging Leaders (PELP) Programs.

At Austin Peay State University, these student-athletes have found a supportive community that allows them to succeed on the field and in the classroom, demonstrating the university’s commitment to building well-rounded leaders.

Anneliese Joyner: Finding her path at APSU

“I toured a bunch of different campuses and fell in love with the cheer team at Austin Peay State University,” she said. “The Lord just led me here, and I felt like He had a purpose and a place for me.”

Joyner’s role on campus is already taking shape as she balances her involvement in the Honors and President’s Emerging Leaders (PELP) programs with her demanding athletic schedule. A typical day starts with early morning strength training, followed by classes and afternoon practice sessions lasting up to three hours.

“It’s a packed day, but I enjoy being busy, and I like everything I’m involved in,” Joyner said. “With cheer, I especially enjoy getting active and making connections with people on the team I may not have met otherwise.”

Joyner’s prior experience as a competitive cheerleader – including selection to the Tennessee Cheerleading Coaches Association (TCCA) All-State squad and qualifying for national competition – made her a natural fit for the Govs.

The leadership skills Joyner developed in high school through extracurricular activities like cheerleading also inspired her to apply for the Honors and PELP programs, which provided her with unique academic opportunities.

“Anytime I need to go somewhere to do my work or meet up with people, I have 24/7 access to the Honors Commons,” she said. “There are also many different classes – right now I’m taking a reading class I enjoy that’s only for Honors and PELP students, and a Taylor Swift-themed class that’s not open to everyone.”

After graduation, Joyner hopes to combine her psychology studies with her faith by becoming a church counselor.

“I feel like the Lord has gifted me with the ability to listen and give advice to people,” she said. “Psychology would be very rewarding for me, and I love making connections and helping others through difficult situations.”

Joyner has already formed strong bonds with her peers since starting at APSU and credits the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) and her cheer teammates with helping her feel at home.

“BCM has made me feel more at peace,” she said. “Even if I’m having a bad day, I know there are always people there who are willing to help me and talk about anything that’s going on.”

The supportive environment at BCM has strengthened Joyner’s desire to help others.

“My main goal is to be a kind person who everyone can talk to because cheerleaders are so prominent on campus,” she said. “We’re at a bunch of different events throughout the year, so I want to make sure I represent the school and the Lord very well.”

Belle Schmidt: Leading with Passion and Purpose

Belle Schmidt thought she would have to leave cheerleading behind to pursue her nursing degree – but at Austin Peay State University, she discovered a supportive environment that allowed her to excel in both areas.

“I’ve cheered since fifth grade, and I wasn’t over it, but I thought I needed to focus on academics,” Schmidt said. “Then I got here and saw how many other nursing majors we have on the team. I realized, ‘Oh, they can do it. They can help me, and I can too.’”

Now a sophomore, the Illinois native has mastered the art of balance. In addition to her studies, she is a mentor for the APSU cheer team’s large freshman class and a member of the President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP).

“I’ve gotten a lot better at managing my time to be fully present, whether I’m in class, cheer, or PELP,” Schmidt said. “That’s very important to me, just being where my feet are.”

Her dedication to athletic and academic excellence has opened unexpected doors. Through PELP, Schmidt spent a week on a service trip to the Dominican Republic last year, connecting with local children and gaining new cultural perspectives.

“We were mostly working on spending quality time with the kids, helping them with their English, and showing them that people were there for them,” she said. “Our biggest takeaway was seeing how happy they were with what they had. Coming back here, I seem to appreciate things more than I did before.”

That spirit of connection carries over to Schmidt’s life on campus – particularly .

“I could be standing in the Honors Commons, and then the mayor walks in to speak, and we’re just having coffee together,” she said. “My coaches and professors have been amazing, and it says a lot about APSU.”

Schmidt added that Dr. Timothy Winters, the director of Honors and PELP, has played an important role in helping her navigate her responsibilities.

“He understands that I’m growing as a leader through cheer,” she said. “It’s not like I’m fully missing out because both are unique experiences in their own ways.”

As one of the returning members of a cheer team made up largely of newcomers, Schmidt has embraced a leadership role.

“We’ve grown the program so much,” she said. “The biggest way I’ve been able to lead is by teaching the material, and as returners, we also lead by example. We make sure that we’re showing up early and communicating properly because we realize the new students are the future of the program.”

Looking ahead, Schmidt has her sights set on competing at UCA Nationals and maintaining a strong GPA as she prepares to enter APSU’s nursing program. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse or a nurse anesthetist.



“I want to give back to children and help build the future in that way, and I’m also excited to learn more practical things,” she said. “With classes like anatomy and microbiology, you’re learning the small details, but I’m about to learn how to take blood pressure and other things I’ll be doing every day.”



the perfect place for her collegiate journey.



“My Austin Peay State University experience has been amazing, and it’s like a home away from home,” she said. “Over the summer, we had practice weeks for cheer, and I was so excited that it felt like a vacation. I love the community here, and you wouldn’t get it anywhere else.”