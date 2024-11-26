46 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
HomeEventsTennessee Wildlife Refuge to hosts Free Holiday Event for Kids and Families...
Events

Tennessee Wildlife Refuge to hosts Free Holiday Event for Kids and Families November 29th

Enjoy Crafts, S’mores, and Hot Cocoa at Refuge’s Christmas Celebration

News Staff
By News Staff
Friends of Tennessee board member Kathy Veazey works helps local children to create a Christmas tree from a painted pinecone during a previous Trim a Tree event. Around a dozen crafts centers will be available as well as cookies, hot chocolate and s'mores can be enjoyed by a warm fireplace. All festivities will happen on Black Friday, November 29th from 10:00am - 2:00pm at the refuge visitor center.
Friends of Tennessee board member Kathy Veazey works helps local children to create a Christmas tree from a painted pinecone during a previous Trim a Tree event. Around a dozen crafts centers will be available as well as cookies, hot chocolate and s'mores can be enjoyed by a warm fireplace. All festivities will happen on Black Friday, November 29th from 10:00am - 2:00pm at the refuge visitor center.
Tennessee National Wildlife RefugeSpringville, TN – Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free?  Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages?  Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Friday, November 29th from 10:00am – 2:00pm for a fun day with the whole family!
 
The refuge is teaming up with the Friends of Tennessee NWR to host  their annual “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” event. This day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
 
Located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, the refuge Visitor Center is open normally from 8:00am – 4:00pm Monday – Saturday.  The fully interactive wildlife exhibits combined with experiencing a beautiful bay of Kentucky Lake can make for a pleasant day in itself.  But during this special Saturday event the entire center will be filled with kid-friendly craft tables.  Hot chocolate and cookies will be offered along by a warm fireplace.
 
 
Folks will be on hand outside to point out the newly arriving waterfowl in the bay. There will be several more crafts to complete on the back patio as well as a wood fire going.  Participants will be invited to roast a marshmallow to make a yummy S’more.
 
The Blue Heron Book Store will also be open with plenty of newly stocked items for that unique Christmas gift.  Entrance to the Visitor Center and events are always free to the public.
 
Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge, encompassing 51,358 acres of water, forests, farmland and grasslands, is located on and around Kentucky Lake.  Established in 1945, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as an important resting and feeding area for wintering waterfowl and other migratory birds.  The refuge’s three units, the Duck River, Big Sandy and Busseltown stretch along 65 miles of the Tennessee River.
Previous article
Tennessee Men’s Basketball Returns Home for In-State Battle with UT Martin
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information