Tennessee Wildlife Refuge to hosts Free Holiday Event for Kids and Families November 29th

Springville, TN – Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Friday, November 29th from 10:00am – 2:00pm for a fun day with the whole family!

The refuge is teaming up with the Friends of Tennessee NWR to host their annual “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” event. This day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.

Located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, the refuge Visitor Center is open normally from 8:00am – 4:00pm Monday – Saturday. The fully interactive wildlife exhibits combined with experiencing a beautiful bay of Kentucky Lake can make for a pleasant day in itself. But during this special Saturday event the entire center will be filled with kid-friendly craft tables. Hot chocolate and cookies will be offered along by a warm fireplace.

Folks will be on hand outside to point out the newly arriving waterfowl in the bay. There will be several more crafts to complete on the back patio as well as a wood fire going. Participants will be invited to roast a marshmallow to make a yummy S’more.

The Blue Heron Book Store will also be open with plenty of newly stocked items for that unique Christmas gift. Entrance to the Visitor Center and events are always free to the public.

Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge, encompassing 51,358 acres of water, forests, farmland and grasslands, is located on and around Kentucky Lake. Established in 1945, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as an important resting and feeding area for wintering waterfowl and other migratory birds. The refuge’s three units, the Duck River, Big Sandy and Busseltown stretch along 65 miles of the Tennessee River.