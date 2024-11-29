Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Takes on Manhattan, Florida Atlantic at FAU Thanksgiving Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women (APSU) basketball team takes off to Boca Raton, Florida, for the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Classic, Saturday and Sunday, on Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The Governors take on Manhattan in a Saturday 12:00pm CT game, and tournament host FAU in a Sunday 1:00pm game.

This will be the first time the APSU Govs have faced the Jaspers and the Owls.

Austin Peay State University most recently defeated Mercer 66-53 on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Sa’Mya Wyatt led the Govs for the third consecutive game with her 16-point performance. Jeanine Brandsma grabbed a career-high seven boards as the team shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, which matches the previous season’s high from exactly a year prior, Nov. 24, 2023.

Manhattan is 5-1 on the season, only losing to Rutgers in their season opener. The Jaspers most recently defeated UMBC, 60-50, in Baltimore.

FAU is 4-2 this season with losses to Florida and Atlantic Sun Conference member Stetson. They most recently took a 62-52 win over FIU on November 23rd.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, analyst)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: APSU vs Manhattan (FloHoops) / APSU vs. FAU (ESPN+)

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster leads the ASUN with 2.00 blocks per game. Her ten blocks rank second.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with her 60.9 field-goal percentage.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with Austin Peay State University.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

The Manhattan Scouting Report

2024-25 Record: 5-1

2023-24 Record: 18-12, 11-10 MAAC

Last Season Result: Fell to #5 Canisius in the first round of the MAAC Championship, 58-55.

The Florida Atlantic Scouting Report

2024-25 Record: 4-2

2023-24 Record: 11-19, 6-12 AAC

Last Season Result: Fell to Wichita State, 64-50, in the first round of the AAC tournament.

