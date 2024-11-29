News Channel 5’s Henry Rothenberg Brings Tornado Insights to APSU Science on Tap, December 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is hosting a special Science on Tap event on Tuesday, December 3rd at 5:30pm in Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

In a first for the event, the APSU College of STEM is welcoming a speaker from outside the College. Henry Rothenberg, an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist for News Channel 5 in Nashville, will give a presentation about the December 9th, 2023 tornado that hit the Clarksville and Montgomery County community.

About Henry Rothenberg

A native Tennessean, Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Henry Rothenberg loves being able to call Nashville and NewsChannel 5 home, and work alongside the talented members of the Storm 5 Weather Team.

Born and raised in Memphis, Henry is no stranger to the ever-changing weather of the Mid-South, having experienced everything from Ice Storm ‘94 to the Super Tuesday tornado outbreak in February 2008.

Henry attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of the Mizzou Storm Chase Team, chasing storms all across the plain states. Henry’s desire to chase storms when most are trying to avoid them is fueled by his passion for weather, and desire to keep people safe in dangerous weather.

Henry’s on-air career begin while just a junior at Missouri when he was hired by KMIZ-TV. He went on to work for KPLR-TV in St. Louis, Missouri, WPTY-TV (now WATN-TV) in Memphis, Tennessee, and WACH-TV in Columbia, South Carolina before making his way to Nashville.

About Science on Tap

Traditionally, Science on Tap features faculty from the APSU College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s an open event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 4:30pm.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.