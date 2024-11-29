Clarksville Police Issues Call for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile Maleya Jackson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Maleya Jackson.

She was last seen at her residence on Thrasher Drive on November 21st, 2024, wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray sweatpants, and black Nike Air Force Ones sneakers.

Maleya is 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and, at that time, had dark brown and pink hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.