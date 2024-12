Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to several motor vehicle crashes due to icing conditions. Meriweather Road at Millington Drive and Warfield Boulevard over Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to take precautions when traveling and allow additional time to get to their destination. The main roadways are slick and most of the freezing is occurring on overpasses.