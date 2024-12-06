Clarksville Man George Henderson Missing, TBI issues Silver Alert

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old George Henderson of Clarksville.

He is 5’9”, weighs 215 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair.

George left his residence on foot on December 6th at 2:00pm CT. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants. George has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If anyone has information on Mr. Henderson’s location, please call 911, so officers can check his welfare.

You can also call the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0565 or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.