Austin Peay State University Falls to Murray State Despite Late Scoring Surge in Fourth Quarter

Murray, KY – Anovia Sheals paced the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team with 21 points, but the Governors dropped a 116-80 decision to Murray State, Saturday, at the CFSB Center.

Abby Cater got things started for the Governors with a three-pointer from a Racer turnover. Murray State held Austin Peay State University scoreless for six minutes until their drought was ended with a layup by Jeanine Bransdma with 2:42 remaining in the quarter. A layup by Jordan Bodie with a minute left would get APSU within 12, but MSU ended the first quarter with a 24-7 lead.

The two teams exchanged shots to open the second frame with a layup by Anovia Sheals, getting the Govs as close as 13 at 32-19 with 6:24 remaining. The Racers made six of nine attempted three-pointers, allowing them to take a 62-30 lead heading into halftime.

The Racers began the third quarter on a 12-0 run, ending with consecutive three-pointers by Sheals and Boddie, cutting the Govs deficit to 74-38. A three-pointer by Nariyah Simmons with 47 seconds left got the Govs as close as 92-59, but the Racers ended the quarter with consecutive layups to go up 96-59.

The Governors outscored the Racers 21-20 points in the final quarter but could not overcome Murray State’s lead, giving the Racers the 116-80 win.

The Difference

Turnovers and three-point shooting. Austin Peay State University had 23 turnovers compared to Murray State’s nine. The Racers took advantage of the Governors’ turnovers by scoring 30 points from them. The Racers outshot the Governors 16-10 from beyond the arc.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led the APSU with a career-high 21 points.

The freshman went six-for-11 from the floor, two-for-two from beyond the arc, and seven-for-seven from the charity stripe.

Sa’Mya Wyatt (10) and Jordan Boddie (10) saw double-figure scoring.

La’Nya Foster grabbed a season-high ten rebounds.

Foster blocked three shots, her highest since her four against Bethel on November 4th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Berkeley, California, for a December 15th game against California.