APSU Men’s Basketball Takes on High-Scoring Samford in Birmingham

Austin Peay (4-4) at Samford (8-2)

Sunday, December 8th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Birmingham, AL | Pete Hanna Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s basketball team ends a six-game road stretch when it faces Samford in a Sunday 2:00pm game at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Austin Peay (4-4) is coming off a 79-57 loss at East Tennessee State on November 30th. LJ Thomas led the APSU Govs in scoring for the fourth-straight outing with 15 points, while Tate McCubbin followed Thomas with a career-high 10 points and seven rebounds against the Buccaneers.

The top scorer in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 19.4 points per game, Thomas has led Austin Peay State University in the scoring column six times this season and is the only Governor to tally 10-plus points in all eight games this season. He also leads the team with four 20-point games, while both he and fellow backcourt mate Quan Lax are the only Govs to start each of the opening eight games this season.

Lax is second on the team through the early season with 19 assists, and has had five dimes across each of the Govs’ last two outings against UT Arlington at East Tennessee State.

The 2023-24 Southern Conference Regular-Season and Tournament Champion, Samford (8-2) enters Sunday’s game on a four-game winning streak following an 88-81 victory at South Carolina State, Thursday.

The Bulldogs are led by the NCAA’s second-best offense that averages 92.4 points per game and a +14.5-point differential on a nightly basis.

Samford is 6-0 at the Pete Hanna Center this season, where they have won 24-straight games dating back to the start of last season, and 50-of-55 contests since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Four Bulldogs enter Sunday’s affair averaging double digits, led by Jaden Brownell’s 17.8 points per game. The 6-9 forward from Illinois-Chicago also is second on the team and third in the SoCon with 1.2 blocks per game, and is 21st in the NCAA with a 65.9 field-goal percentage.

Sunday’s game is 25th all-time meeting between the Governors and Bulldogs, and the first since a 74-73 APSU in in Clarksville, November 28th, 2015. The Governors lead all-time series – which began in 1973 – 16-8, but SU is 7-5 at home against APSU.



APSU’s game at Samford will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Pete Yanity and Dean Keener on the call. Fans also can tune into the Governors Sports Network on ESPN Clarksville (104.1 FM / 540 AM) or via the TuneIn app to hear Brian Rives call all the action.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University enters Sunday’s game 4-4 and looking to end a two-game losing streak.

The Governors are coming off a 79-57 loss at East Tennessee State, last Saturday.

Austin Peay State University is 16-8 all-time against Samford.

The Governors and Bulldogs last met in 2015, where APSU came away with a 74-73 win in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is led in scoring by the ASUN points leader, LJ Thomas’ 19.4 points per game.

Thomas has scored in double figures all eight games this season and has four of APSU’s six 20-point games thus far.

The Governors have used six different starting lineups this season, with LJ Thomas and Quan Lax appearing in all the starting units.

The Governors are 23-20 under second-year head coach Corey Gipson.

APSU is 4-3 under Gipson in the month of December.

Austin Peay State University is 4-2 when it has less turnovers than its opponent this season and 341 when it has more points off turnovers.

The Govs are 3-1 when it shoots a higher percentage from three-point range.

About the Sanford Bulldogs

Samford is coming off a 29-6 2023-24 season and 15-4 record in SoCon play.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 this season and 6-0 at home, where they have won 24-straight home games and 50 of their last 55.

The Bulldogs are second in the NCAA in points per game with 92.4 points per game.

Samford is fifth in the NCAA with 18.4 turnovers forced per game.

The Bulldogs are second in the SoCon and 13th in the NCAA with 18.1 fastbreak points per game.

Samford is led in scoring by Jaden Brownell’s 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay returns home for the first time since November 11th when it hosts Southern Illinois in a December 14th, 4:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.