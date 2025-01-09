Austin Peay State University Transitions to Remote Operations Due to Winter Storm Friday

Clarksville, TN – In response to the impending winter storm expected to bring hazardous conditions across the region, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a transition to remote operations for Friday, January 10th, 2025.

University officials have advised that only essential personnel should report to campus. All other staff and faculty are expected to work remotely. Students and staff with questions about remote assignments are encouraged to contact their supervisors directly.

APSU will continue to provide updates through multiple channels, including text messages, email notifications, the Guardian app, official social media accounts, the University website, and local television news. Recorded updates will also be available by calling the university’s main line at 931.221.7011.

For information regarding dining services or other on-campus resources, visit apsu.edu/dining.

University officials are closely monitoring the weather and will issue further updates as necessary. All members of the APSU community are urged to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.