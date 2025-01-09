33 F
Education

Clarksville Christian School Closed Friday Due to Incoming Winter Storm

Clarksville Christian Snow Day January 10th

Clarksville Christian SchoolClarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) has announced that it will be closed on Friday, January 10th, 2025, due to the winter storm forecasted to impact the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Middle Tennessee, predicting significant snowfall and hazardous road conditions. To prioritize the safety of students, staff, and families, all classes and campus activities at CCS are canceled for the day.

“Safety always comes first,” CCS administration stated. “With icy roads and heavy snow expected, we want to ensure everyone stays safe during this winter weather event.”

Families are advised to monitor weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. CCS will provide further communication if additional closures or changes are needed for the following week.

Stay safe and enjoy the snow day!

