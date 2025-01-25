26.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 25, 2025
HomeEventsExperience the Magic of Musical Theatre with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company...
Events

Experience the Magic of Musical Theatre with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret

News Staff
By News Staff
Celebrate the Season of Love with Musical Magic at the Roxy’s February Cabaret
Celebrate the Season of Love with Musical Magic at the Roxy’s February Cabaret

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Fall head over heels for the magic of musical theatre this February as the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to an enchanting evening of music and community.

The Company Cabaret takes center stage on Friday, February 7th, 2025, at 7:00pm, promising a night filled with Broadway hits, love-themed favorites, and outstanding performances by cast members from the upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire alongside other local talent.

This one-night-only event is a must-see for theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Imagine the thrill of hearing your favorite showstoppers performed live by the skilled artists of Clarksville’s beloved theatre. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, the cabaret will strike a chord with every audience member, setting the perfect tone for the season of love.

“This is more than a performance; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion that drives our theatre community,” said Roxy Regional Theatre representatives. “We’re excited to share this intimate and dynamic event with our supporters and newcomers alike.”

Tickets are just $10.00, making this an accessible and affordable way to enjoy a memorable night out. Reserve your spot now through the theatre’s website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by calling 931.645.7699, or visiting the box office during regular hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm, and one hour before the show.

Buy Tickets

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of musical theatre or looking for a unique and heartfelt night out, the Company Cabaret at the Roxy Regional Theatre is sure to captivate and inspire. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn Introduces Bills to Deport Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sexual Violence, Strengthen Border Security
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information