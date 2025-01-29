APSU Men’s Basketball Battles Bellarmine in ASUN Showdown at F&M Bank Arena, Thursday

Austin Peay (8-13 | 3-5 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (2-18 | 0-8 ASUN)

Thursday, January 30th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – After concluding a three-game road swing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team returns to Clarksville to face Bellarmine in Atlantic Sun Conference play on Thursday at 7:00pm CT, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (8-13, 3-5 ASUN) went 1-2 on the road with a win over Central Arkansas last Thursday and losses to Lipscomb and North Alabama. Most recently, the Governors are coming off an 88-84 loss to the Lions in Florence, Alabama. Isaac Haney led the team with a season-high 28 points, while tying his career’s best mark with 10 field goals.

Haney has led the Govs in scoring each of the last two games and has scored in double figures each of his last three outings – his first time scoring 10-plus in three-straight games since November 11th-20th.

Sai Witt also had his season’s second double-double in a 21-point, 11-rebound performance against the Lions, while Anton Brookshire tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Brookshire’s nine assists are the most by a Governor since LJ Thomas’ 10 against Brescia, Dec. 29, in the nonconference finale. Brookshire has tallied 7.3 assists per game on 2.3 turnovers in his last four games, where he also is averaging 14.8 points per game.

Brookshire leads the Govs with 16.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game, while also pacing the team with 24 total three-pointers since the start of the new year.

Freshman Tate McCubbin has averaged 13.1 points per game in ASUN action, where he

has made 23 three-pointers. On the season as a whole, McCubbin is tied with Brookshire with 37 three-pointers and has made a three-pointer in 11 of his last 12 games.

The Governors are 2-1 against the Knights in ASUN play, including sweeping last season’s two-game series. The Govs lead the all-time series – which began during the 1962-63 season – 13-7 and are 7-2 against the Knights in Clarksville after earning a 90-87 overtime win in the regular-season finale.

Bellarmine (3-18, 0-8 ASUN) enters Thursday’s game losers of 11-straight games. The Knights, led by 20th-year head coach Scott, are led in scoring by Jack Karasinski’s 16.1 points per game, he is followed by Jimmy Smith’s 13.8 points per game and 50 three-pointers this season.



Thursday’s game, and all Austin Peay State University home games, will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s game 8-13 with a 3-5 mark in ASUN play.

APSU is currently tied for eighth in ASUN standings.

LJ Thomas leads Austin Peay State University in points (264) and rebounds (89) and is tied with Anton Brookshire with 58 assists.

Since the start of conference play, Anton Brookshire and Tate McCubbin are leading the APSU Govs in scoring with 16.5 and 13.1 points per game, respectively.

Brookshire also has 36 assists in eight league matches, double that of any other player.

Sai Witt leads the APSU Govs with 5.4 rebounds per game in ASUN action. The 6-8 graduate forward had a 21-point, 11-rebound performance last time out against North Alabama.

Austin Peay State University is coming off an 88-84 overtime loss at North Alabama. It is the first time the Govs have lost an overtime game under head coach Corey Gipson – six total overtime contests.

Quan Lax, Anton Brookshire, Tekao Carpenter, LJ Thomas, and Tate McCubbin have started each of the last six games for APSU. Prior to that streak, APSU had 13 different starting lineups in as many games.

The Governors are 18-6 all-time at F&M Bank Arena.

APSU is 3-1 on Thursday this season.

Isaac Haney led Austin Peay State University with a season-high 28 points against North Alabama. Haney is averaging a career-high 11.8 points per game this season.

After starting each of the first 10 games this season, Haney has been the Govs’ top scorer off the bench this season. Haney has been the first man off the bench across each of the last six games.

About the Bellarmine Knights

The Knights went 8-23 last season with a 4-12 mark in ASUN play.

The Knights are last in the ASUN standings with a 0-8 conference record.

Bellarmine was picked 10th in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll and 11th in the Preseason Media Poll.

Billy Smith leads the Knights with 16.1 points per game with three 20-point contests.

Jack Karasinski leads the Knights with 16.1 points per game across the season as a whole.

