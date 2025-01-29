Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Heads to Florida for Battle with Bellarmine

Austin Peay (8-13 | 3-5 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (2-18 | 0-8 ASUN)

Thursday, January 30th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to the Sunshine State for a 10 am (CT) Thursday matchup against the Stetson Hatters at the Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) most recently dropped a 51-50 decision to Central Arkansas on January 25th. La’Nya Foster, Sa’Mya Wyatt, and Jordan Boddie all saw double-figure scoring while Wyatt led with nine rebounds.

Stetson (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) fell to Bellarmine, 67-52, on January 25th at the Edmunds Center. Cameron Thomas led with 16 points as Diawna Hartley-Carter picked up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The series between the Governors and the Hatters is tied at 2-2. The last meeting was a 49-45 Governor win in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals in March 9th, in DeLand, Florida.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 58.1 field goal percentage. Her 111 made field goals rank third.

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 28 blocks and 1.47 blocks per game. Her 1.79 steals per game rank sixth, and 6.8 rebounds rank eighth.

Foster leads the Govs in rebounds (6.8), assists (2.4), blocks (1.5), and steals (1.8).

Wyatt’s 13.5 points per game and 58.1 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 19 three-pointers.



Anovia Sheals’ 74.1 free-throw percentage leads the APSU Govs.



Head coach Brittany Young is 2-2 against the Hatters.

About the Stetson Hatters

Their Head Coach: Lynn Bria is in her 17th season in DeLand and is 292-235. She is 445-448 in her 30-year career.

2024-25 Record: 10-10, 4-4 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 17-15, 10-5 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to the Governors 49-45 quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament, March. 9, in DeLand, Florida.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will remain in Florida as they take on Florida Gulf Coast on February 1st in Fort Myers. Tip-off is set for 3:00pm CT.