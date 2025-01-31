Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Heads to Bluegrass State to Challenge Eastern Kentucky in Conference Clash

Austin Peay (9-13 | 4-5 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (11-11 | 5-4 ASUN)

Saturday, February 1st, 2025 | 3:00pm CT

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an overtime win at home on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team faces longtime rival Eastern Kentucky in a Saturday 3:00pm CT Atlantic Sun Conference contest at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

Last time out, Austin Peay (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) earned an 86-77 overtime win against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena. Sai Witt led the Govs with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Knights while Anton Brookshire notched a 21-point, five-assist performance to continue his hot start in league action.

The meeting with Eastern Kentucky (11-11, 5-4 ASUN) is the second of the season for the Govs, who defeated the Colonels in overtime, 97-90, on January 16th in Clarksville.

Three of APSU’s last five games, including two straight, have gone to the extra, five-minute period. APSU is 2-1 in overtime this season and 6-1 over the last two seasons.

Through nine ASUN games thus far, Anton Brookshire paces the Govs with 17.0 points and 4.6 assists per game while also making a team-best 28 three-pointers since the start of the new year. Isaac Haney, who is coming off a 17-point game against Bellarmine, follows Brookshire with 14.3 points per game, while Witt is averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds after hauling in a season-high 12 boards.

The Governors lead the 61-year rivalry against Eastern Kentucky, 65-57, but the Colonels are 33-23 against APSU in the Bluegrass State and have won five straight against the Govs in Baptist Health Arena dating back to the 2018-19 OVC season.

Since falling to the Governors in mid-January, the Colonels have responded by winning three of their last four games, including an 80-71 victory at Lipscomb, Thursday. Senior wing Devontae Blanton paced his team with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the win against the Bisons.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN games and APSU home games, will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Greg Stotelmyer and Doug Sallee on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University heads back to the Bluegrass State for its 124th all-time meeting against Eastern Kentucky.

APSU is coming off an overtime win against Bellarmine in which Sai Witt logged his second-straight double-double in a 25-point, 12-rebound effort.

In the win, Austin Peay State University improved to 6-1 in overtime games under head coach Corey Gipson and 6-0 all-time in overtime at F&M Bank Arena.

Entering Thursday’s game against Bellarmine – and its upcoming contest against the Colonels – the Governors are in the exact same position they were in a year ago at now 4-5 in ASUN play. After being 3-5 through eight league matches last season, the Govs won 9-of-10 games to advance to the 2025 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship game.

The Governors are third in the ASUN with 21.9 bench points per game.

Austin Peay State University is second in the ASUN and 56th in the NCAA with a +2.5 turnover margin per game and third in the league with 13.3 turnovers forced per game.

The Governors currently sit eighth in the ASUN standings.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky is led by seventh-year head coach A.W. Hamilton who is 115-99 in his head coaching career.

The Colonels have won three of their last four games and defeated Lipscomb, 80-71 in Nashville, Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN and is eighth in the NCAA with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game.

The Colonels also lead the ASUN and rank 27th nationally with 9.1 steals per game.

Devontae Blanton is 11th in the NCAA in attempted field goals (348) and 32nd in makes (143) – both ASUN-best marks.

George Kimble III is second in the ASUN with 18.1 points per game, while Blanton is sixth with 16.1 points per contest.

Follow the APSU Govs

