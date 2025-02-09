LG Recalls 500,000 Electric Ranges Over Fire Hazard Concerns

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that LG Electronics Inc., is recalling Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard.

This recall involves LG Slide-In Ranges, and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs. The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Slide-In and Freestanding Electric Ranges Hazard: Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard. Remedy: Repair Recall Date: February 6th, 2025 Units: About 500,000

Model Number Serial No. (From) Serial No. (To) LDE4411ST 607KMXXXXXXX 807KMXXXXXXX LDE4413ST 506KMXXXXXXX 408KMXXXXXXX LDE4413BD 606KMXXXXXXX 901KMXXXXXXX LSE4611ST 607KMXXXXXXX 206KMXXXXXXX LSE4611BD 704KMXXXXXXX 704KMXXXXXXX LSE4613ST 510KMXXXXXXX 106KMXXXXXXX LSE4613BD 604KMXXXXXXX 106KMXXXXXXX LSEL6337D 102KMXXXXXXX 304KMXXXXXXX LSEL6337F 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LSEL6331F 201MMXXXXXXX 312MMXXXXXXX LSEL6331F 310KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LSEL6333F 107MMXXXXXXX 311MMXXXXXXX LSEL6333F 308KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LSEL6333D 107MMXXXXXXX 312MMXXXXXXX LSEL6333D 309KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LSEL6335D 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LSEL6335F 102KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX LTE4815BM 802KMXXXXXXX 001KMXXXXXXX LTE4815BD 802KMXXXXXXX 207KMXXXXXXX LTE4815ST 801KMXXXXXXX 205KMXXXXXXX LRE4215ST 601KMXXXXXXX 903KMXXXXXXX LTEL7337F 206KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX

For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center.

Remedy: Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.

View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282.

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumer Contact: LG at 800.399.3265 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.