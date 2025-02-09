37.5 F
News

LG Recalls 500,000 Electric Ranges Over Fire Hazard Concerns

Recalled LG Range Model LDE4411
Recalled LG Range Model LDE4411

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that LG Electronics Inc., is recalling Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard.

This recall involves LG Slide-In Ranges, and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs. The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Slide-In and Freestanding Electric Ranges
 
Hazard: Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.
 
 
Remedy: Repair
 
Recall Date: February 6th, 2025
 
Units: About 500,000
 
Model Number Serial No. (From) Serial No. (To)
LDE4411ST  607KMXXXXXXX  807KMXXXXXXX 
LDE4413ST  506KMXXXXXXX  408KMXXXXXXX 
LDE4413BD  606KMXXXXXXX  901KMXXXXXXX 
LSE4611ST 607KMXXXXXXX 206KMXXXXXXX
LSE4611BD 704KMXXXXXXX 704KMXXXXXXX
LSE4613ST  510KMXXXXXXX  106KMXXXXXXX 
LSE4613BD  604KMXXXXXXX  106KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6337D  102KMXXXXXXX  304KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6337F  102KMXXXXXXX  312KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6331F  201MMXXXXXXX  312MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6331F 310KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6333F  107MMXXXXXXX  311MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6333F 308KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6333D  107MMXXXXXXX  312MMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6333D 309KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX
LSEL6335D  102KMXXXXXXX  312KMXXXXXXX 
LSEL6335F  102KMXXXXXXX  312KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815BM  802KMXXXXXXX  001KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815BD  802KMXXXXXXX  207KMXXXXXXX 
LTE4815ST  801KMXXXXXXX  205KMXXXXXXX 
LRE4215ST  601KMXXXXXXX  903KMXXXXXXX 
LTEL7337F 206KMXXXXXXX 312KMXXXXXXX

 

For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center.

Remedy: Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. 

View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumer Contact: LG at 800.399.3265 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.
 
Sold At: Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide and online at LG.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650.
 
Manufacturer(s): LG Electronics Inc., of Korea
 
Importer(s): LG Electronics USA Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
 
Manufactured In: Mexico and Korea
 
Recall number: 25-126
