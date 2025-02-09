LG Recalls 500,000 Electric Ranges Over Fire Hazard Concerns

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that LG Electronics Inc., is recalling Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard.
This recall involves LG Slide-In Ranges, and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs. The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number is located on the ranges inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.
Recall Information
|Model Number
|Serial No. (From)
|Serial No. (To)
|LDE4411ST
|607KMXXXXXXX
|807KMXXXXXXX
|LDE4413ST
|506KMXXXXXXX
|408KMXXXXXXX
|LDE4413BD
|606KMXXXXXXX
|901KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4611ST
|607KMXXXXXXX
|206KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4611BD
|704KMXXXXXXX
|704KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4613ST
|510KMXXXXXXX
|106KMXXXXXXX
|LSE4613BD
|604KMXXXXXXX
|106KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6337D
|102KMXXXXXXX
|304KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6337F
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6331F
|201MMXXXXXXX
|312MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6331F
|310KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333F
|107MMXXXXXXX
|311MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333F
|308KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333D
|107MMXXXXXXX
|312MMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6333D
|309KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6335D
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LSEL6335F
|102KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815BM
|802KMXXXXXXX
|001KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815BD
|802KMXXXXXXX
|207KMXXXXXXX
|LTE4815ST
|801KMXXXXXXX
|205KMXXXXXXX
|LRE4215ST
|601KMXXXXXXX
|903KMXXXXXXX
|LTEL7337F
|206KMXXXXXXX
|312KMXXXXXXX
For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center.
Remedy: Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.
View the LG instructional video regarding Control Lock/Lock Out feature at https://vimeo.com/1037322282.
Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.
Consumer Contact: LG at 800.399.3265 from 9:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall and enter your information to request a free warning sticker, instructions on where to place the sticker, and how to use the Control Lock or Lock Out feature on their range.