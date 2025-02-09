Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims Back-to-Back Wins in Evansville

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team took home wins against Oakland City and Brescia on Saturday.

While Austin Peay State University did not secure the doubles point against Oakland City, they won five singles matches for the 5-2 win.

Giovanni Becchis took a 6-1, 6-2 against Agustin Siufi on court one as Sota Minami defeated Jose Andres Perez Perez, 6-3, 6-0 on court two. Tom Bolton defeated Nelson Ramos on court three, 6-4, 6-1, with Glen Arnet taking a 7-5, 6-1 win against Aleksander Ivancevic. Rounding out scoring for the Governors against the Mighty Oaks was Javier Tortajada’s 6-3, 6-2 win on court six over Samarbir Sidhu.

The Governors took the early doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Aeneas Schaub and Bodi van Galen defeated Jose Marino and Braedon Christie, 6-3; Lucas Ranciaro and Sota Minami defeated Matthew Parsons and Arthur Happel, 6-2.

Austin Peay State University won in straight sets across all six courts in singles matches.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on February 15th as they travel to face instate rival Chattanooga.

Results vs Oakland City

Doubles

Singles

Results vs Brescia

Doubles

Singles