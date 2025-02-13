30.4 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Nashville for Friday Showdown Against Belmont

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Road Test at Belmont. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads down I-24 for a Friday 4:00pm matchup against Belmont at the Ensworth Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (1-4) most recently took a 4-3 win at Western Kentucky on February 14th, 2025. Sophia Baranov, Denise Torrealba, Asia Fontana, and Luca Bohlen won their matches on courts one through four to secure the match. 

Belmont (1-2) fell 0-7 to Alabama-Birmingham on February 9th. 

This is the 19th meeting of the Governors and the Bruins, with the Governors leading the all-time series, 11-7. The last matchup was a 6-1 Bruin win on January 27th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

