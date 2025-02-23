Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped its final two games of the Grand Sands Tournament, falling to Eastern Kentucky 5-0 and Morehead State 3-2, Saturday.

Austin Peay State University’s top pairing of Grace Austin and Jordan Morris dropped a pair of sets, falling 23-21 and 21-14 to the Colonels’ Paityn Walker and Gabriella Armitage. APSU’s No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Emily Freel and Anna Kate Clark, in addition to Alyson Cooper and Bailey Lasater, each fell in 21-14, straight sets.

The No. 4 pairing of Jordyn Beneteau and Gabriella MacKenzie fell 21-15 and 21-11, while the final duo of Angelena Greene and Emma Loiars dropped a slim, 21-18 decision in the opening set before ultimately falling 21-10 in their final frame.

The Governors picked up two wins in its final match of the day, with Austin and Morris earning a three-set win form the No. 1 position. After dropping its first set, 21-18, MacKenzie and Lasater paired for a 22-20 overtime victory in the final set before securing the point following a 15-11 third-set victory.

Despite its pair of points, Austin Peay State University fell from in the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 matches, resulting in Morehead State’s victory.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action next weekend when they participate in South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash, there they will take on South Carolina in a Saturday 9:00am contest which immediately will be followed by a contest against Alabama-Birmingham.

Results vs. Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay 0, Eastern Kentucky 5

Results vs. Morehead State

Austin Peay 2, Morehead State 3