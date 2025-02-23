Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Final Two Matches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped its final two games of the Grand Sands Tournament, falling to Eastern Kentucky 5-0 and Morehead State 3-2, Saturday.
Austin Peay State University’s top pairing of Grace Austin and Jordan Morris dropped a pair of sets, falling 23-21 and 21-14 to the Colonels’ Paityn Walker and Gabriella Armitage. APSU’s No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Emily Freel and Anna Kate Clark, in addition to Alyson Cooper and Bailey Lasater, each fell in 21-14, straight sets.
The No. 4 pairing of Jordyn Beneteau and Gabriella MacKenzie fell 21-15 and 21-11, while the final duo of Angelena Greene and Emma Loiars dropped a slim, 21-18 decision in the opening set before ultimately falling 21-10 in their final frame.
The Governors picked up two wins in its final match of the day, with Austin and Morris earning a three-set win form the No. 1 position. After dropping its first set, 21-18, MacKenzie and Lasater paired for a 22-20 overtime victory in the final set before securing the point following a 15-11 third-set victory.
Despite its pair of points, Austin Peay State University fell from in the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 matches, resulting in Morehead State’s victory.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action next weekend when they participate in South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash, there they will take on South Carolina in a Saturday 9:00am contest which immediately will be followed by a contest against Alabama-Birmingham.
Results vs. Eastern Kentucky
Austin Peay 0, Eastern Kentucky 5
- Paityn Walker / Gabriella Armitage def. Grace Austin / Jordan Morris 23-21, 21-14
- Molly Shomock / Rachel Mueller def. Emily Freel / Anna Kate Clark 21-14, 21-14
- Reagan Sandlin / Riley Cutler def. Alyson Cooper / Bailey Lasater 21-14, 21-14
- Bella Williams/ Elipida Pitsigkoni def. Jordyn Beneteau / Gabriella MacKenzie 21-15, 21-11
- Madalyn Richardson / EK Lonergan def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars 21-18, 21-10
Results vs. Morehead State
Austin Peay 2, Morehead State 3
- Grace Austin / Jordan Morris def. Irene Wogenstahl / Bella Marita 21-17. 14-21, 15-8
- M.E. Hargan Hargan / Sydney Wyman def. Emily Freel / Anna Kate Clarks 16-21 21-16 15-8
- Peighton Isley / Sarah Heath def. Jordyn Beneteau / Alyson Cooper 21-17 21-14
- Gabriella MacKenzie / Bailey Lasater def. Brenna Bommer / Shea Hefner 18-21 22-20 15-11
- Hollan Everett / Courtney Fitzgerald def. Angelena Greene / Emma Loiars 21-15, 15-21, 15-10