APSU Women’s Basketball Battles Hard, but gets edged by West Georgia, 58-52

Clarksville, TN – La’Nya Foster led with 14 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 58-52 decision to West Georgia, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

West Georgia took control of the game quickly in the first quarter as Austin Peay State University saw a scoring drought from 8:51-4:44, ending with a layup by La’Nya Foster, scoring 13-6. The Governors and the Wolves exchanged shots, but a three-point play by Amanda Blake gave the Wolves an eight-shot lead at 21-13 after the first ten minutes of play.

The Governors opened the second frame with a jumper by Sa’Mya Wyatt and a three-point play by Foster, trimming their deficit to five at 23-18 with 7:17 left in the first half. The Wolves went on an 11-2 run to lead the Govs by 14 at 34-20. A free throw by Nariyah Simmons ended the quarter and cut the Govs’ deficit to 34-21.

The Wolves continued to build on their early lead, as a layup by Mykah Andersson gave them a 20-point lead at 49-29 with 2:58 remaining in the frame. The Governors ended the quarter with a 10-5 run to cut their deficit to 15 at 54-39 headed into the final frame.

The Governors outscored the Wolves 13-4 in the final quarter to cut their deficit to six, but ultimately, the Wolves took the 58-52.

The Difference

Shot making. The Govs had a 32.1 field goal percentage compared to the Wolves’ 41.5.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals had 11 points, her 16th double-figure scoring game of the season.

Anala Nelson left with three assists.

The Governors bench outscored the Wolves 20-17.

