APSU Women's Basketball Battles Hard, but gets edged by West Georgia, 58-52

News Staff
Foster Records 14-Point, 10-Rebound Performance in Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball's Tough Loss to West Georgia. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN La’Nya Foster led with 14 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 58-52 decision to West Georgia, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. 

West Georgia took control of the game quickly in the first quarter as Austin Peay State University saw a scoring drought from 8:51-4:44, ending with a layup by La’Nya Foster, scoring 13-6. The Governors and the Wolves exchanged shots, but a three-point play by Amanda Blake gave the Wolves an eight-shot lead at 21-13 after the first ten minutes of play. 

The Governors opened the second frame with a jumper by Sa’Mya Wyatt and a three-point play by Foster, trimming their deficit to five at 23-18 with 7:17 left in the first half. The Wolves went on an 11-2 run to lead the Govs by 14 at 34-20. A free throw by Nariyah Simmons ended the quarter and cut the Govs’ deficit to 34-21. 

The Wolves continued to build on their early lead, as a layup by Mykah Andersson gave them a 20-point lead at 49-29 with 2:58 remaining in the frame. The Governors ended the quarter with a 10-5 run to cut their deficit to 15 at 54-39 headed into the final frame. 

The Governors outscored the Wolves 13-4 in the final quarter to cut their deficit to six, but ultimately, the Wolves took the 58-52. 

The Difference

Shot making. The Govs had a 32.1 field goal percentage compared to the Wolves’ 41.5. 

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster led with 14 points and 10 rebounds. 

Anovia Sheals had 11 points, her 16th double-figure scoring game of the season. 

Anala Nelson left with three assists. 

The Governors bench outscored the Wolves 20-17.

Next Up for APSU Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team faces Bellarmine on Saturday, March 1st, at F&M Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm, and the game will also celebrate Senior Day.

Austin Peay State University Baseball Hosts Eastern Illinois for Three-Game Weekend Series
