APSU Partners with JCPenney for Suit-Up Event Offering Deep Discounts

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and JCPenney will host the fourth annual Suit-Up event on April 6th, 2025, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Governors Square Mall. The partnership offers steep discounts on professional attire, shoes and accessories for all APSU students, faculty, staff and alums.

“Suit-Up is about partnering with the APSU students in our community as they shop for a professional wardrobe to jump-start their careers,” said Jenn Stacey, general manager of JCPenney at Governors Square Mall. “The event is also open to faculty, staff and alums who need to add some new pieces to their closets. We are grateful to have partnered with APSU over the last four years to assist students and staff.”

APSU and JCPenney staff will be on hand during the event to assist with check-in, shopping, online orders, and measurements to ensure attendees find something to fit their needs.

Event highlights include:

Up to 45% off select items when you use the discount coupon provided by the college at event check-in

Measuring station for suit measurements

Free mini beauty service

Discounts on salon services

$10.00 cash pass for joining JCPenney Rewards at jcp.com/rewards

APSU Career Readiness Coach William Taylor said it’s not just about the clothes; it’s about providing access and support for students as they prepare for successful careers in their chosen fields.

“When I was in college, this was my favorite event to attend,” Taylor said. “I am excited to see JCPenney and APSU continue this partnership and offer affordable professional attire for our students.”

Current students should RSVP using Handshake. Attendees are asked to check in at the JCPenney exterior entrance at Governors Square Mall to receive the discount coupon from a College of Business staff member. For more information about this year’s event, contact Taylor at taylorw@apsu.edu.