APSU Baseball Unable to Overcome Southern Indiana in 6-4 Road Loss

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Southern Indiana by a score of 4-6, Tuesday in their midweek matchup at USI Baseball Field.

Deaton Oak got the start for the APSU Govs, his first of the season. He went two innings with two strikeouts, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks.

Jacob Porter started on the hill for the Screaming Eagles, his first start of the year. He went 3.2 innings with two strikeouts, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | Southern Indiana found the run column first in the contest, starting in the second inning, where the Screaming Eagles scored one. It began with a single to right off the bat of Parker Martin to start the inning. A single by Clayton Slack moved Martin over to second, and then a lineout to right by Evan Zapp allowed him to move to third. With two outs in the inning, Micajah Wall drove in Martin on a single up the middle to make the score 0-1.

Bottom 3rd | USI got the bats going early with a leadoff single from Khi Holiday in the third. He was followed up with a single from Cole Kitchens, allowing Holiday to move to third. With runners on the corners to begin the inning, Brody Lanham entered the game to relieve Oak on the mound. Kannon Coakley was the first batter he faced. He laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Kitchens to move to second and score Holiday. After retiring the next batter, Martin, Cameron Boyd stepped up and singled to center, allowing Kitchens to score for the 0-3 USI lead.

Bottom 6th | Adam Walker relieved Lanham to start the sixth. He struck out Martin to begin the inning, but a walk and a single allowed USI runners on the corners. Zapp then singled on a bunt down the third base line, scoring Boyd. Then, a wild pitch allowed Slack to score and extend the Eagles’ lead to 0-5.

Top 7th | Cole Johnson led the seventh off with a single through the left side of the infield. Two quick outs followed after Ray Velazquez and Andres Matias were retired at the plate. Trevor Conley came up and hit his fourth double of the season down the left field line to advance Johnson to third. Kyler Proctor then hit a double himself to score Johnson and Conley and cut the lead to 2-5.

Top 8th | Johnson reached base with one out in the inning on an error. Mateo Hernandez, in his first at-bat of the game, walked. Then Matias followed with a walk himself. Sage Stout relieved Marshall Loch on the mound and got Conley to ground into a fielders choice. Johnson scored on the play however, making the score 3-5.

Bottom 8th | Landon Slemp began the eighth on the mound for the Govs. The first two batters he faced reached base on back-to-back singles. Wall had a two-out walk allowing a runner to move into scoring position. That allowed Patrick McLellan to single to left, drive in Slack, and extend the USI lead 3-6.

Top 9th | The APSU Govs did what they could to make the comeback in the ninth. It started with a leadoff single from John Bay and a walk from Cameron Nickens. Gus Freeman delivered with an RBI single through the left side of the infield to score Bay. But that would be the last run the Govs would score in the contest.

Wrap Up

Porter picked up his first win of the season after a strong performance on the mound, not allowing a run to score.

Oak picked up the loss after allowing three earned runs in his two innings of work on the mound.

Stout picked up his first save of the season after throwing 1.2 innings with two strikeouts, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk.

Notables

Proctor: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI – His fourth multi-RBI game this season, and has had multi-hit performances in seven of his last nine games.

Bay: 2-for-4, BB, R.

Lanham: 3.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

