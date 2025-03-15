APSU Women’s Tennis Takes on Lipscomb in ASUN Conference Clash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday 1:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 to North Alabama on Friday in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener. Despite winning the early doubles point, Denise Torrealba had the APSU Govs’ lone singles with her 6-0, 6-4 victory against Emma Ansorge on the second court.

Lipscomb (7-3, 1-0 ASUN) took a 6-1 win against Bellarmine on Friday in Louisville. The Bisons took the doubles point and only dropped the number six singles match.

This will be the 16th all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Bisons leading the series, 9-6. The last matchup was a 6-1 Bisons win on April 14th in Nashville.

