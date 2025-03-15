59.2 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Takes on Lipscomb in ASUN Conference Clash

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Aims for Victory Against Lipscomb in Sunday Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Lipscomb in a Sunday 1:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 to North Alabama on Friday in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener. Despite winning the early doubles point, Denise Torrealba had the APSU Govs’ lone singles with her 6-0, 6-4 victory against Emma Ansorge on the second court. 

Lipscomb (7-3, 1-0 ASUN) took a 6-1 win against Bellarmine on Friday in Louisville. The Bisons took the doubles point and only dropped the number six singles match. 

This will be the 16th all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Bisons leading the series, 9-6. The last matchup was a 6-1 Bisons win on April 14th in Nashville.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

