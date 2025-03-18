70 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball’s Midweek Showdown with Southern Indiana Postponed Due to Weather

By News Staff
Inclement Weather Forces Postponement of Austin Peay State University Softball's Game against Southern Indiana, Wednesday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Wednesday 4:00pm game against Southern Indiana has been postponed due to inclement weather. A date for the rescheduled contest will be announced later.

The Governors now turn their attention to their second weekend of Atlantic Sun Conference play where they take on Lipscomb for a three-game series. APSU will face the Bisons in a 1:00pm, Saturday doubleheader before concluding the series at 1:00pm, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

