Austin Peay State University Softball’s Midweek Showdown with Southern Indiana Postponed Due to Weather

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Wednesday 4:00pm game against Southern Indiana has been postponed due to inclement weather. A date for the rescheduled contest will be announced later.

The Governors now turn their attention to their second weekend of Atlantic Sun Conference play where they take on Lipscomb for a three-game series. APSU will face the Bisons in a 1:00pm, Saturday doubleheader before concluding the series at 1:00pm, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.