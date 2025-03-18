NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Successfully Splashes Down in Gulf of America After Mission to International Space Station

Florida – NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have successfully splashed down in the Gulf of America, off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, at 5:57pm EDT.

Hague and Gorbunov have been at the International Space Station since ?September 29th, 2024, while Williams and Wilmore arrived on?June 6th. This completes a stay in space of 171 days for Hague and Gorbunov and 286 days for Williams and Wilmore.

Teams on the SpaceX recovery ship, including two fast boats, are securing Dragon and ensuring the spacecraft is safe for recovery. As the fast boat teams complete their work, the recovery ship will move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck with the Crew-9 crew members inside.

Once on the main deck, the crew exited the spacecraft and will undergo medical checks before a short helicopter ride to board a plane for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA and SpaceX will hosted a media news conference at 7:30pm to discuss the undocking and splashdown with the following participants:

Joel Montalbano, deputy associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Bill Spetch, operations integration manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Live coverage of the news conference will air on NASA+. Learn how to ?stream NASA content? through a variety of platforms, including social media.