APSU Softball Adjusts Schedule, Hosts Lipscomb Friday and Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather expected in Clarksville Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has moved its Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series against Lipscomb to a Friday-Saturday series beginning with a single game on Friday starting at 4:00pm against the Bisons at Cathi Maynard Park.

Following the Friday contest against Lipscomb, the Governors and Bisons will conclude the series with the regularly-scheduled Saturday doubleheader beginning a 1:00pm.

